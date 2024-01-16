Waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory in Kern

Good morning everyone.

We saw the dense fog fill the valley overnight, and it is sticking around throughout the morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for the entire Central Valley.

We are seeing very limited visibility for our valley communities, so make sure to take it slow this morning and use those low beams.

We are still tracking that warm-up in the forecast for Friday however.

As well as tracking slight rain chances (20%) for Wednesday.

Temperatures in Bakersfield will be in the low 60s today.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 50s.

The KRV will be in the mid 60s.

And our desert communities will be in the low 60s.

Looking ahead, that warm up on Friday won’t stop the rain chances- more on the way for this weekend.

