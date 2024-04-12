Warm and breezy Friday, rain for the weekend

Thursday was a warm one!

The warmest one of the year, in fact, with Bakersfield hitting 88°.

Friday won't be much cooler, with a forecast high of 87°.

Winds will be breezy on Friday though, which may make it feel a bit cooler.

Much bigger changes are coming by the weekend, though.

A cold front arrives in Kern County on Saturday.

This will bring with it rain, mountain snow, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds.

Saturday's high falls to about 70° in Bakersfield, with temperatures dropping behind the cold front, which at this point looks to arrive in the early afternoon.

Lingering showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible behind the cold front, and may even linger into Sunday.

Rain totals look to be between 0.25" and 0.50" in the Valley, with higher totals up to an inch in the mountains and foothills.

Snow doesn't look to be a big issue with this storm, but some models do show snow levels briefly falling down to 4,000', though significant accumulation over the passes doesn't seem likely.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

