Warm and breezy Thanksgiving

Temperatures are climbing for Thanksgiving.

At least here in the Valley, that is.

Bakersfield will be near 70 by Thursday afternoon.

One of the reasons we'll be warmer is breezy, easterly winds coming off the mountains.

Gusty winds are expected through the mountains as well, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour possible.

Even stronger Santa Ana winds will occur to our south on Thanksgiving Day, and High Wind Warnings are in effect for parts of southern California.

Nationally, Thanksgiving Day looks pretty calm.

We'll see some snow in Colorado and New Mexico, and some rain along the Southern Mississippi and the Gulf states.

No major travel hubs will see significant weather impacts.

Safe travels, and have a happy Thanksgiving!