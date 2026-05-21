Warm and dry for now, cooler next week

Warm, very dry conditions continue.

Nearly the entire county had relative humidities of 20% or less Wednesday afternoon, with the driest spots in the desert down into the single digits.

With very dry air remaining in place for the next few days, grass fires remain a concern.

For Thursday highs will be near 80° in our mountain towns, and near 90° in the KRV.

Valley and Desert towns will be in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures will hold fairly steady through the weekend.

Cooler weather is looking likely for next week though.

Highs in the Valley will drop back into the low to mid 80s, and some mountain towns may not even hit 70° by the middle of next week!



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