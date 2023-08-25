Watch Now
Warm and hazy, back to normal summer weather

Temperatures are near average, but we're keeping a close eye on air quality
Posted at 6:07 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 21:07:05-04

Bakersfield was definitely warm Thursday, with a high of 98°, but it's nowhere near the heat the Eastern half of the country is dealing with.

Once again heat indices for places like St. Louis, Chicago, and Cincinnati were over 110°.

Here in Kern, our only concern is some poor air quality.

The air quality in Bakersfield reaches levels that were unhealthy for sensitive groups Thursday, and are forecast to reach unhealthy levels Friday.

Fortunately temperatures will fall a bit, back into the mid 90s

