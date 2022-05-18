Warm and windy Thursday

Our temperatures stayed near average to kick off the work week, but they haven't stayed there.

It was a warm Wednesday all across Kern County!

Bakersfield made it back into the 90s with a high of 92 degrees, but the warm spots were China Lake and Ridgecrest, where temperatures hit 99 and 101!

Temperatures will continue to climb on Thursday, with most spots a degree or two warmer than they were on Wednesday.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 95, and desert locations will once again see triple digits.

There will be a notable change to our weather Thursday: strong winds are back in the forecast.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for eastern Kern through Thursday night as winds top 50 miles per hour.

Even in the Valley gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible.

Theses gusty winds will be be a problem to out north too, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday for the northern half of the Central Valley.

The strong winds are a result of two clashing air masses, a warm ridge to our west and a cool trough to our north.

Fortunately, the trough will win in the short term, and our temperatures will fall a bit Friday through Sunday.

That won't last though, and we'll warm right back up next week!

