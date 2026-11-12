Warm & breezy Thursday, rain chances by Friday night

Thursday will be warm, breezy day, especially in the Valley.

Highs in the mid 80s are expected, boosted by gusty south to southeast winds.

Highs for the rest of Kern will be in the 60s and 70s.

Looking to Friday, most of the day will be dry, but rain is likely to move in Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Latest models have backed off on rain totals for Kern, but rain still seems likely.

Additional rain is likely to move in early next week.

Temperatures also look much cooler early next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of Kern.

Mountain towns may be as cool as the 40s!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

