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Warm & breezy Thursday, rain chances by Friday night

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update November 11, 2026
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Thursday will be warm, breezy day, especially in the Valley.

Highs in the mid 80s are expected, boosted by gusty south to southeast winds.

Highs for the rest of Kern will be in the 60s and 70s.

Looking to Friday, most of the day will be dry, but rain is likely to move in Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Latest models have backed off on rain totals for Kern, but rain still seems likely.

Additional rain is likely to move in early next week.

Temperatures also look much cooler early next week, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of Kern.

Mountain towns may be as cool as the 40s!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

11/11/2026

Clear

-° / 53°

0%

ThursdayThu

11/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

83° / 54°

4%

FridayFri

11/13/2026

Rain Early

72° / 51°

83%

SaturdaySat

11/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 47°

5%

SundaySun

11/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 52°

23%

MondayMon

11/16/2026

Showers

56° / 47°

46%

TuesdayTue

11/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 42°

13%

WednesdayWed

11/18/2026

Showers

64° / 48°

39%