Warm but calm conditions for the last full week of October

Happy Monday, Kern County. Last week, we were tracking a cool down, but this week, we're back to slightly above-average temperatures. Our weather holds steady this week in the 80s for most of Kern County, with 70s in the Mountains.

We have no active weather alerts on this Monday. Enjoy your day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 83 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 83

Arvin: 84

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 81 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 79

Wofford Heights: 80

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 82 by the afternoon.

California City: 82

Ridgecrest: 84

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 72 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 71

Pine Mountain Club: 67

