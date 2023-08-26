Warm, but not too warm, this weekend

Temperatures were cooler on Friday compared to Thursday, and that's a trend that will extend into the weekend.

Highs will be near average across Kern, which means a comfortable weekend in the mountains, low to mid 90s in the Valley, and the potential for triple digits in the desert.

Skies will be clear, but hazy.

Next week looks a little warmer, but still Bakersfield looks to stay under 100 degrees for most, if not all, of the week.

There are some signs of a significant cooldown into next weekend.

Hopefully that remains in the forecast as we head in into next week!

