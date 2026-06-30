Warm but slightly below average on the final day of June

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The final day of June will be warm, though slightly below average for this time of year. Expect an afternoon breeze to pick up in many of our neighborhoods later today.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 93 for Tuesday. Technically, it's three degrees cooler than our average temperature for this time of year.

Similar to Monday, expect a breeze to pick up through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave, and even the valley could feel gusts up to 25 mph.

We stay in this warm pattern through Friday with minimal change. By Saturday, the fourth of July, a hotter pattern begins to form.

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