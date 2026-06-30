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Warm but slightly below average on the final day of June

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 30, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The final day of June will be warm, though slightly below average for this time of year. Expect an afternoon breeze to pick up in many of our neighborhoods later today.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 93 for Tuesday. Technically, it's three degrees cooler than our average temperature for this time of year.

Similar to Monday, expect a breeze to pick up through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave, and even the valley could feel gusts up to 25 mph.

We stay in this warm pattern through Friday with minimal change. By Saturday, the fourth of July, a hotter pattern begins to form.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/30/2026

Sunny

94° / 67°

0%

Wednesday

07/01/2026

Sunny

94° / 62°

0%

Thursday

07/02/2026

Sunny

93° / 64°

0%

Friday

07/03/2026

Sunny

95° / 68°

0%

Saturday

07/04/2026

Sunny

98° / 71°

0%

Sunday

07/05/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/06/2026

Sunny

100° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

07/07/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%