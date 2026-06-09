Warm day ahead for Tuesday; hotter to end the week

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. We have one more day near-average day before a larger warming trend takes hold. By Thursday, triple digit heat is likely here in the valley.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 89 degrees on Tuesday, very similar to our seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Gusty winds remain in the forecast in the mountain and desert neighborhoods. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible near Mojave through the evening.

Summer-like heat is moving in later this week. Bakersfield will be around 100 degrees by Thursday, and we expect to stay around 100 degrees through at least Sunday.

This gives us a chance for the first heat wave of 2026. As a reminder, our heat wave criteria are three consecutive days at or above 100 degrees.

We have not yet had this type of consistent heat, so our bodies may not be used to it. Please take care of yourselves, stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, and never leave animals or children behind in the car.

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