Warm day ahead for Tuesday's primary election

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Warm temperatures remain in the forecast this week with little change in sight. Stay hydrated and try to avoid outdoor exercise during peak heat.

After temperature fluctuations at the end of last week, we are steadily warm for the next several days. In short, it's a hot start to June.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the work week. The hottest spots of Kern County will be in the desert and Indian Wells Valley. Those neighborhoods will be near or above 100 degrees.

It's a good week to stay hydrated, get outside early or after sunset to avoid peak heat, and remember that sunscreen!

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