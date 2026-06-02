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Warm day ahead for Tuesday's primary election

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 2, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Warm temperatures remain in the forecast this week with little change in sight. Stay hydrated and try to avoid outdoor exercise during peak heat.

After temperature fluctuations at the end of last week, we are steadily warm for the next several days. In short, it's a hot start to June.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the work week. The hottest spots of Kern County will be in the desert and Indian Wells Valley. Those neighborhoods will be near or above 100 degrees.

It's a good week to stay hydrated, get outside early or after sunset to avoid peak heat, and remember that sunscreen!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Sunny

98° / 66°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Sunny

97° / 70°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Sunny

99° / 69°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

93° / 63°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Sunny

89° / 60°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Sunny

83° / 60°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

86° / 62°

0%