Warm day Monday; rain and storm chances Tuesday

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We're coming off of a warm weekend in town, and temperatures stay above average through Monday afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 84 degrees for Monday. Mountain towns will be in the low-70s, the KRV will be in the upper-70s, and the desert will warm to the 80s.

Active weather is heading our way by Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be in the forecast for Tuesday late morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers are likely by Tuesday early afternoon, with isolated thunderstorm chances through dinnertime Tuesday.

Bakersfield expects up to 0.25" of rain, with locally higher totals to the north—up to 0.5" of rain near Delano and McFarland.

Expect gusty winds in the desert as the storm arrives, and though the rain looks to dry up by late Tuesday night, the wind will likely remain through Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures will be left in the storm's wake, so a nice stretch of 70s is on deck for Bakersfield for the rest of the work week.

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