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Warm day Monday; rain and storm chances Tuesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 20, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We're coming off of a warm weekend in town, and temperatures stay above average through Monday afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 84 degrees for Monday. Mountain towns will be in the low-70s, the KRV will be in the upper-70s, and the desert will warm to the 80s.

Active weather is heading our way by Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be in the forecast for Tuesday late morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers are likely by Tuesday early afternoon, with isolated thunderstorm chances through dinnertime Tuesday.

Bakersfield expects up to 0.25" of rain, with locally higher totals to the north—up to 0.5" of rain near Delano and McFarland.

Expect gusty winds in the desert as the storm arrives, and though the rain looks to dry up by late Tuesday night, the wind will likely remain through Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures will be left in the storm's wake, so a nice stretch of 70s is on deck for Bakersfield for the rest of the work week.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

87° / 54°

0%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

PM Showers

72° / 51°

60%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 49°

10%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 56°

4%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

80° / 55°

1%

Saturday

04/25/2026

PM Showers

74° / 53°

51%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 54°

16%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 54°

3%