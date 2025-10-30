Warm day Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. The final days of October are here, and our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged.

High pressure is still built in, meaning we have another day with patchy fog chances in the morning, then likely hazy and warm into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across Kern on Thursday, and Halloween will be very similar. Good news for trick or treaters, though, it will be dry and calm Halloween night! Temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset in Bakersfield on Friday night.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

