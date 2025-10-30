Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm day Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 30, 2025
Happy Thursday, Kern County. The final days of October are here, and our weather pattern remains relatively unchanged.

High pressure is still built in, meaning we have another day with patchy fog chances in the morning, then likely hazy and warm into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across Kern on Thursday, and Halloween will be very similar. Good news for trick or treaters, though, it will be dry and calm Halloween night! Temperatures will drop into the 60s after sunset in Bakersfield on Friday night.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

10/30/2025

Sunny

82° / 55°

2%

Friday

10/31/2025

Sunny

78° / 54°

2%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Sunny

79° / 54°

2%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 54°

1%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Sunny

82° / 55°

0%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Sunny

78° / 54°

0%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Mostly Sunny

77° / 55°

6%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 53°

2%