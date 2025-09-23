Warm day Tuesday plus minor rain chances overnight into Wednesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Day two of the fall season brings summer-like temperatures to our communities.

High pressure builds in to our east, helping to heat us up. Parts of the valley could be close to 100 degrees into the afternoon. That is partially due to the wind direction Tuesday evening. East winds are expected into the day, and as that wind flows down the mountain and into the valley, aptly called downslope wind, that air tends to heat up quickly.

Bakersfield and Arvin will be nearly 100 degrees Tuesday, so make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to head to the Kern County Fair.

A low pressure system slowly moving up the coast of California brings minor rain chances into the forecast Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning, mainly on the west side of Kern. Bakersfield has a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday, and our mountain communities have a 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

