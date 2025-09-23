Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm day Tuesday plus minor rain chances overnight into Wednesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Sept 23, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Day two of the fall season brings summer-like temperatures to our communities.

High pressure builds in to our east, helping to heat us up. Parts of the valley could be close to 100 degrees into the afternoon. That is partially due to the wind direction Tuesday evening. East winds are expected into the day, and as that wind flows down the mountain and into the valley, aptly called downslope wind, that air tends to heat up quickly.

Bakersfield and Arvin will be nearly 100 degrees Tuesday, so make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to head to the Kern County Fair.

A low pressure system slowly moving up the coast of California brings minor rain chances into the forecast Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning, mainly on the west side of Kern. Bakersfield has a 20% chance for showers on Wednesday, and our mountain communities have a 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

09/23/2025

Sunny

98° / 75°

0%

Wednesday

09/24/2025

Partly Cloudy

86° / 67°

15%

Thursday

09/25/2025

Sunny

86° / 68°

3%

Friday

09/26/2025

Mostly Sunny

88° / 69°

2%

Saturday

09/27/2025

Mostly Sunny

90° / 66°

11%

Sunday

09/28/2025

Sunny

84° / 65°

3%

Monday

09/29/2025

Mostly Sunny

82° / 63°

2%

Tuesday

09/30/2025

Sunny

81° / 62°

4%