Warm, dry, and hazy

Our November is wrapping up with little change to report.

It's been a warmer-than-average, drier-than-average month in Bakersfield, and that's how we'll spend the last few days of the month.

Highs will be right around 70 in the Valley, with abundant sunshine and calm winds.

That's as an area of high pressure is built in overhead, keeping our weather pattern steady for the next several days.

One drawback (aside from the lack of rain) will be in our air quality.

High pressure tends to keep air stagnant and trapped in the Valley, and our air quality often suffers as a result.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.