Warm & dry Friday, chance of rain Saturday

The forecast for Friday looks great!

Bakersfield will be right around 80°, and temperatures for the rest of Kern look comfortable, too.

Highs will range from the mid 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s in the desert.

Our weather will be a bit more active this weekend, though.

Scattered showers will arrive in Kern on Saturday, alongside cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

Widespread significant rain is not expected, and a shower or two may linger into Sunday.

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