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Warm & dry Friday, chance of rain Saturday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 23, 2026
Posted

The forecast for Friday looks great!

Bakersfield will be right around 80°, and temperatures for the rest of Kern look comfortable, too.

Highs will range from the mid 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s in the desert.

Our weather will be a bit more active this weekend, though.

Scattered showers will arrive in Kern on Saturday, alongside cooler temperatures and stronger winds.

Widespread significant rain is not expected, and a shower or two may linger into Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 52°

1%

Friday

04/24/2026

Mostly Clear

81° / 54°

0%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Cloudy

72° / 53°

24%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Mostly Clear

70° / 51°

3%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 52°

2%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 54°

9%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 54°

12%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Mostly Clear

83° / 57°

2%