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Warm, dry weather hangs on through the holiday weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 20, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Warm temperatures hang on through the end of the work week and into the holiday weekend.

Bakersfield will be in the low-to-mid 90s through the forecast period. The warmest days look to be Friday and Saturday, and we will be consistently dry.

Low humidity levels remain each afternoon this week, which increases our risk for fast-moving fires. The National Weather Service says to avoid dragging chains or parking on dried grass to help prevent fires. Please be cautious and follow local burn bans this holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low-80s to mid-90s this holiday weekend county-wide. Mountain towns will be around 80 degrees, the KRV will be around 90, and desert neighborhoods will be in the low-90s.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

94° / 62°

0%

Thursday

05/21/2026

Sunny

97° / 65°

0%

Friday

05/22/2026

Sunny

98° / 65°

0%

Saturday

05/23/2026

Sunny

96° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/24/2026

Sunny

92° / 63°

0%

Monday

05/25/2026

Sunny

90° / 61°

0%

Tuesday

05/26/2026

Sunny

82° / 55°

0%

Wednesday

05/27/2026

Sunny

79° / 57°

0%