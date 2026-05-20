Warm, dry weather hangs on through the holiday weekend

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Warm temperatures hang on through the end of the work week and into the holiday weekend.

Bakersfield will be in the low-to-mid 90s through the forecast period. The warmest days look to be Friday and Saturday, and we will be consistently dry.

Low humidity levels remain each afternoon this week, which increases our risk for fast-moving fires. The National Weather Service says to avoid dragging chains or parking on dried grass to help prevent fires. Please be cautious and follow local burn bans this holiday weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low-80s to mid-90s this holiday weekend county-wide. Mountain towns will be around 80 degrees, the KRV will be around 90, and desert neighborhoods will be in the low-90s.

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