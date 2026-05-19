Warm, dry weather through the week

After a cool start to the week, Bakersfield is back in the 90s as of Tuesday afternoon.

It looks like we'll stay there for a while, too.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend, peaking around Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the KRV will be around 90° at by the end of the week, with highs near 80° in the mountains.

Low to mid 90s are expected in the desert.

The warm temperatures will also come alongside very low humidity.

Relative humidity values under 20% and as low as the single digits are expected for the next few days.

Under very dry conditions grass fires can start and spread quickly.

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