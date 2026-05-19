Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm, dry weather through the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 19, 2026
Posted

After a cool start to the week, Bakersfield is back in the 90s as of Tuesday afternoon.

It looks like we'll stay there for a while, too.

Highs will range from the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend, peaking around Friday and Saturday.

Highs in the KRV will be around 90° at by the end of the week, with highs near 80° in the mountains.

Low to mid 90s are expected in the desert.

The warm temperatures will also come alongside very low humidity.

Relative humidity values under 20% and as low as the single digits are expected for the next few days.

Under very dry conditions grass fires can start and spread quickly.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

05/19/2026

Clear

-° / 60°

0%

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

94° / 63°

0%

Thursday

05/21/2026

Clear

96° / 66°

0%

Friday

05/22/2026

Clear

98° / 66°

0%

Saturday

05/23/2026

Clear

96° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/24/2026

Clear

93° / 63°

0%

Monday

05/25/2026

Clear

91° / 61°

0%

Tuesday

05/26/2026

Clear

84° / 58°

2%