Warm Easter weekend, cooler next week

Easter weekend looks warm, but fairly nice across Kern County.

On Saturday, highs will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to lower 80s in the Valley.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with high temperatures breaking into the lower 70s in the mountains, and climbing into the mid 80s in Valley.

Cooler air will be coming back soon enough, though.

Highs will fall back into at least the 70s by the end of the week in the Valley as a low pressure system moves in off the coast.

Depending on the track of the storm, this could bring some rain to Kern, too.

We'll be tracking it through the weekend!

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