Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm for Father's Day, triple digits possible next week

Bakersfield may hit 100° by Thursday
23ABC Evening weather update June 14, 2025
Posted

Father's Day will be warm, but not exactly hot in the Valley.

Highs will be in the upper 90s, but at least stay below the triple digits.

That's not case in the desert, where temperatures will be close to 110° in the Indian Wells Valley.

Temperatures will briefly cool down early next week, with Bakersfield dropping down into the lower 90s.

That cooldown won't last, though, and triple digits will be possible by Thursday.

There are some signs of another cooldown for the following weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk