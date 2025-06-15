Warm for Father's Day, triple digits possible next week

Father's Day will be warm, but not exactly hot in the Valley.

Highs will be in the upper 90s, but at least stay below the triple digits.

That's not case in the desert, where temperatures will be close to 110° in the Indian Wells Valley.

Temperatures will briefly cool down early next week, with Bakersfield dropping down into the lower 90s.

That cooldown won't last, though, and triple digits will be possible by Thursday.

There are some signs of another cooldown for the following weekend!

