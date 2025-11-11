Warm for now, cool & rainy to end the week

We're expecting warm, dry weather to continue for the next few days, before a big change to end the week.

In Bakersfield we're expecting highs right around 80 through Wednesday.

Change rolls around for Thursday.

An incoming storm system will bring rain, snow, and cooler temperatures into Kern County.

Rain looks to start up in Kern Thursday, with most models showing the heaviest rain falling Thursday night.

Lingering showers and maybe a few storms are likely Friday.

Of course, with the storm still several days away, the timeline could shift.

As far as snow is concerned, snow levels look to be about 5,000 feet at this time, so we're not concerned about major travel impacts from snow here in Kern County.

We are expecting a big cooldown though, with highs in the 40s and 50s possible by Friday!

