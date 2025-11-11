Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm for now, cool & rainy to end the week

The coolest weather of the season is on the way
23ABC Evening weather update November 10, 2025
Posted

We're expecting warm, dry weather to continue for the next few days, before a big change to end the week.

In Bakersfield we're expecting highs right around 80 through Wednesday.

Change rolls around for Thursday.

An incoming storm system will bring rain, snow, and cooler temperatures into Kern County.

Rain looks to start up in Kern Thursday, with most models showing the heaviest rain falling Thursday night.

Lingering showers and maybe a few storms are likely Friday.

Of course, with the storm still several days away, the timeline could shift.

As far as snow is concerned, snow levels look to be about 5,000 feet at this time, so we're not concerned about major travel impacts from snow here in Kern County.

We are expecting a big cooldown though, with highs in the 40s and 50s possible by Friday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

11/10/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 56°

1%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Mostly Cloudy

81° / 60°

0%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

9%

Thursday

11/13/2025

Rain

73° / 51°

82%

Friday

11/14/2025

Showers

60° / 48°

42%

Saturday

11/15/2025

Showers Early

59° / 48°

31%

Sunday

11/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 49°

23%

Monday

11/17/2025

Showers Late

61° / 47°

36%