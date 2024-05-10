Warm Friday, storms possible in parts of Kern

Warm weather is here to stay in Kern County.

Bakersfield hit 89° Thursday, will likely hit 90° on Friday, and will be in the 90s for the foreseeable future from there.

Mountain and desert areas will be a bit cooler the next few days, but even the Kern River Valley is likely to hit 90° by next week, and Tehachapi and Frazier Park will be near 80°.

One other thing we'll be watching over the next several days is the potential for thunderstorms forming in the Sierra Nevada.

On Friday storms that form in the Lower Sierra may push into Kern County during the afternoon and early evening.

This means we do have a small chance of rain, alongside thunder, lightning, and gusty winds for northeastern Kern, including the Kern River Valley and the Indian Wells Valley.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

