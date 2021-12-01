Warm, hazy weather continues

Areas of high pressure have been in control of our weather throughout the month of November, and it looks like we'll begin December the same way.

We're currently tracking a very stable weather pattern called a "Rex Block" in control of our forecast.

A rex block occurs when an area of high pressure is stacked due north of a cutoff area of low pressure.

It's called a block because it blocks any incoming storm systems.

As a result we're looking at quiet weather not only here in California but for most of the western US.

The pattern will also keep us on the warm side, with Valley highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday, and even warmer temperatures in eastern Kern!

The pattern also keeps pollution trapped in the Valley, with air quality expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and no burning per the Check Before You Burn program.

The good news is there is an end in sight to the pattern, which should break down by the weekend.

We're even tracking a storm system Monday into Tuesday that brings our first (small) rain chance in quite some time.