Warm, hazy weather continues here in Kern County.

Above average temperatures will continue into the weekend, and for most of next week as well.

That means highs in the 70s and 80s countywide for the next 7 days.

This is thanks to an area of high pressure in control of our weather, which is likely to give us some hazy skies too.

That same high pressure has brought some major heat to areas to our south.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 97° both Tuesday and Wednesday!

