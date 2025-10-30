Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm, hazy weather continues

Temperatures remain above average well into next week
23ABC Evening weather update October 29, 2025
Posted

Warm, hazy weather continues here in Kern County.

Above average temperatures will continue into the weekend, and for most of next week as well.

That means highs in the 70s and 80s countywide for the next 7 days.

This is thanks to an area of high pressure in control of our weather, which is likely to give us some hazy skies too.

That same high pressure has brought some major heat to areas to our south.

Downtown Los Angeles hit 97° both Tuesday and Wednesday!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Clear

-° / 54°

3%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 56°

3%

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

79° / 54°

3%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Clear

79° / 54°

2%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 55°

1%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Clear

81° / 56°

0%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Clear

78° / 56°

1%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

78° / 56°

8%