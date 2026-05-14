Warm heading into the weekend with gusty winds in east Kern

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures stay warm as we head into the weekend, though gusty winds remain in the forecast for the desert and mountain towns.

Temperatures were nice and mild as we began this Thursday in Bakersfield—around 60 degrees.

This afternoon, we expect temperatures to be a touch warmer than we were yesterday, but not as hot as we were on Monday and Tuesday. In short, we're above average but not near 100!

Bakersfield's forecast high is 89 degrees. 80s are expected through the KRV, 70s in the mountains, and 80s and 90s for the desert and Indian Wells Valley.

Gusty winds hang on through the afternoon in east Kern. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected near Mojave, and gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the KRV and mountains.

Those gusty winds are expected to hang on into the weekend.

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