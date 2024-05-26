Warm memorial weekend in Kern

Saturday kicked off Memorial Weekend in the upper-70s in the Valley, with temperatures expected to climb over the next couple of days.

Saturday’s lows are mostly within the 50s throughout the county.

There is a wind advisory in the Mojave Desert Slopes, with sustained winds from 25-35 mph and gusts near 55 mph Saturday night. The advisory lasts until Sunday at 3 a.m., with winds continuing to die down later in the day.

However, there was an evacuation warning impacting Rosamond due to the Holiday Fire. The warning has since been lifted with no more forward progress. The fire has been held to 398 acres, according to Kern County Fire.

Sunday’s highs will be a bit warmer in the mid-80s for Bakersfield, up to 92° in the desert. The Kern River Valley is in the low-80s, while the mountains drop to 71°.

Memorial Day on Monday will get a bit warmer, with Bakersfield expected to reach the low-90s.

Enjoy a safe, warm Memorial weekend! 🇺🇸

