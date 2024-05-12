Warm Mother’s Day weekend in Kern

Temperatures climb over the weekend, as a warming trend impacts Kern.

Saturday’s lows range between the 50s and 60s throughout the county.

On Mother’s Day, Bakersfield has a high of 94° with similar temperatures in the desert. Kern River Valley reaches 85°, while the mountains can expect 75°.

However, there is a chance of thunderstorms impacting the Sierra Nevada on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, air quality is expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

On the bright side, next week will be the warmest week of 2024 so far, staying in the 90s throughout the Valley.

Have a happy and safe Mother’s Day!

