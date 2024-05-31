Warm on Friday, even hotter next week

It was already hot in parts of Kern County on Thursday.

China Lake soared to 101°, fortunately Bakersfield only hit 92°.

Friday will be warmer, though.

Many desert areas will hit triple digits again, and Bakersfield will climb to 98°, by far the warmest day of 2024 so far.

This is just the practice warm up, though.

Temperatures look to be much higher next week.

In fact, latest data suggest that triple digits will be possible in the Valley both Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Be prepared for the first round of summer heat for 2024!

