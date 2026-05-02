Warm Saturday, cooler on Sunday

After starting the week of in the 60s, Bakersfield hit 90° on Friday.

Another day in the 90s is expected for Saturday, but cooler weather starts to move in by Sunday.

Saturday's forecast high is 92°, and Sunday's is 82°.

Breezy winds are also expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.

Even cooler weather arrives on Monday, with highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to lower 70s in the Valley.

There's a chance for a few showers to pop as the cooler weather moves in, too, with showers possible any time from Sunday evening through Tuesday, though at this point Tuesday brings the best chance for rain.

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