Warm, seasonable day ahead on Tuesday

Good morning! Temperatures continue to heat up this week, bringing a good chance for the second heat wave of the year. We're watching next week's minor rain chances after a push of monsoonal moisture.

Let's begin with the heat, and then we'll talk moisture and rain.

Strong high pressure builds in through the week, and it looks like Thursday through Sunday will bring temperatures at or above 100 degrees. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 98 on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we're likely above 100 starting on Thursday.

Wind will be something to watch in the desert this week. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave on Tuesday night, and that wind forecast increases fire danger in eastern Kern.

Now to the rain chance. Extended models show a monsoonal flow into southern and central California Sunday into Monday. That influx of moisture could mean a light rain chance for us by Monday. This is still several days away, so the forecast could change either in favor of rain or against the rain. This is a waiting game for now, and we'll keep you updated.

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