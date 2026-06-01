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Warm start to June

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 1, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We begin the month of June this week with a summer-like feel. Warm and dry conditions persist through the end of the work week.

Our average temperature in Bakersfield for early June is around 88 degrees, and by the end of the month, the average is around 96. This month marks a big warm up, on average, thanks to the summer solstice marking the change in seasons.

Back to the present now: Bakersfield has a forecast high of 93 degrees for Monday. Most of the county will be in the 80s and 90s this afternoon, aside from a few spots in the 70s in our mountain communities.

We have high pressure in control of the weather this week, meaning warm and dry conditions will hang on. Temperatures will be in the 90s through at least Friday here in Bakersfield.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/01/2026

Sunny

95° / 65°

0%

Tuesday

06/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

95° / 65°

0%

Wednesday

06/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

96° / 65°

0%

Thursday

06/04/2026

Sunny

95° / 67°

0%

Friday

06/05/2026

Mostly Sunny

97° / 68°

0%

Saturday

06/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

94° / 64°

0%

Sunday

06/07/2026

Sunny

88° / 61°

0%

Monday

06/08/2026

Sunny

87° / 61°

0%