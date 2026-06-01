Warm start to June

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We begin the month of June this week with a summer-like feel. Warm and dry conditions persist through the end of the work week.

Our average temperature in Bakersfield for early June is around 88 degrees, and by the end of the month, the average is around 96. This month marks a big warm up, on average, thanks to the summer solstice marking the change in seasons.

Back to the present now: Bakersfield has a forecast high of 93 degrees for Monday. Most of the county will be in the 80s and 90s this afternoon, aside from a few spots in the 70s in our mountain communities.

We have high pressure in control of the weather this week, meaning warm and dry conditions will hang on. Temperatures will be in the 90s through at least Friday here in Bakersfield.

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