Warm start to the week with big changes on the way

23ABC Morning Weather Update Nov 10, 2025
Happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures are warm to begin the week, but a major pattern shift is expected by the end of the week.

High pressure controls the west coast's weather Monday, meaning above average temperatures remain. Most of Kern will be in low-to-mid-80s by Monday afternoon, aside from mountain towns that will be in the low-to-mid-70s.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a winter-like storm system arrives in California. Early model data show rain and significantly cooler temperatures from this storm. Exact timing and rain totals will become more clear as we inch closer to Thursday, but the big takeaway is this: Rain is likely Thursday and Friday, and temperatures are going to feel much cooler by the end of this week.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

11/10/2025

Mostly Sunny

84° / 56°

2%

Tuesday

11/11/2025

Partly Cloudy

82° / 60°

1%

Wednesday

11/12/2025

AM Clouds/PM Sun

79° / 57°

0%

Thursday

11/13/2025

Rain

69° / 50°

76%

Friday

11/14/2025

AM Showers

62° / 48°

46%

Saturday

11/15/2025

Mostly Sunny

60° / 48°

21%

Sunday

11/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 49°

15%

Monday

11/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 46°

24%