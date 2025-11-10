Warm start to the week with big changes on the way

Happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures are warm to begin the week, but a major pattern shift is expected by the end of the week.

High pressure controls the west coast's weather Monday, meaning above average temperatures remain. Most of Kern will be in low-to-mid-80s by Monday afternoon, aside from mountain towns that will be in the low-to-mid-70s.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a winter-like storm system arrives in California. Early model data show rain and significantly cooler temperatures from this storm. Exact timing and rain totals will become more clear as we inch closer to Thursday, but the big takeaway is this: Rain is likely Thursday and Friday, and temperatures are going to feel much cooler by the end of this week.

