Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast

We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!

Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.

Our desert communities are looking at highs in the low 90s this weekend and for Monday.

Looking to the week ahead, things are set to cool down a bit on Monday thanks to the high pressure ridge that has been off the coast of California finally forecasted to move west.

Our mountains even have a chance of rain (only 20%) on Monday to watch for.

Fall weather is getting closer!

