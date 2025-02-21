Warm stretch of weather ahead

70s are in the forecast!

Here in Bakersfield, we'll be close to 70° on Friday.

The forecast is 69°, so if we;re just a touch warmer than expected we could hit 70°.

Highs in the low to mid 70s are expected this weekend.

The warm weather isn't going anyway any time soon, as highs are expected to be in the 70s for nearly all of next week!

There are some signs of some cooler, more active weather by the first week of March, but we'll have to wait and see how that plays out.

