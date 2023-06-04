Warm Sunday before cooler temperatures and rain chances head our way

Well before we get to that slight cooldown, we have one day left of the heat.

Sunday is really warming up, Bakersfield is expecting a high of 97°.

As we head to our Grapevine communities, they should be expecting highs in the low 80s with Frazier Park at 81°.

Lake Isabella will reach a projected high of 92°, with similar temps for the Kern River Valley.

And our desert are in the mid to upper 90s, with China Lake and Ridgecrest getting close to those triple digits.

Our air quality today has gotten worse today, in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

This heat isn’t holding too strong into the week, however.

Come Monday, a low pressure system will cool down our temperatures a bit.

It will also give us slight (10-20%) rain chances.

One day left of the above average temperatures!

