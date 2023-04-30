Warm Sunday before temps start to drop

Our ridge of high pressure that was keeping us warm and hazy is heading away from California.

Make room for a low pressure system everyone- cooler temperatures, gusty conditions, and rain chances are on their way!

But for Sunday, we are still seeing the lingering heat.

In Bakersfield, the high today is predicted to be 88°.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid 80s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The deserts will be the warmest communities in Kern County today, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our air quality has significantly improved since yesterday- we went from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to the lower end of the Moderate range.

Wind gusts will pick up tonight as that cooler air blows into Kern County.

As we head towards next week, temps in Bakersfield will go down to the upper 60s and see rain chances up to 40%.

Our mountains will be getting into the 50s, picking up rain chances up to 50%.

Chances of thunderstorms will be clearer as we get closer to Tuesday, so stay updated with 23ABC!

