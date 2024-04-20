Warm, sunny weekend ahead

If you've been waiting for a warm weekend, you're in luck.

After chilly temperatures and plenty of rain last weekend, this weekend couldn't look much more different.

Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be well above average.

Here in the Valley we expect mid 80s through the weekend.

Temperatures will be closer to 90 in the desert, with upper 60s to lower 70s expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will peak for most of Kern on Monday, then begin to fall back.

By the end of the week Valley areas should be back down into the 70s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

