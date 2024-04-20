Watch Now
Warm, sunny weekend ahead

Bakersfield will see highs in the mid 80s
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 20:48:18-04

If you've been waiting for a warm weekend, you're in luck.

After chilly temperatures and plenty of rain last weekend, this weekend couldn't look much more different.

Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will be well above average.

Here in the Valley we expect mid 80s through the weekend.

Temperatures will be closer to 90 in the desert, with upper 60s to lower 70s expected in the mountains.

Temperatures will peak for most of Kern on Monday, then begin to fall back.

By the end of the week Valley areas should be back down into the 70s.

