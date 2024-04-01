Warm temperatures on the way, but they won't stick around for long

Happy Sunday and Happy Easter Kern County.

The final activity from the latest storm system lingers Sunday evening. Thunderstorms are possible in the Valley Sunday night, but the rain clears out for your Monday.

The week starts out very mild, and a beautiful warm up is on the way. Monday's high temperatures are expected to be near 70 degrees in the Valley, 60s in the Kern River Valley and Desert, and 50s in the Mountains.

All areas of the county will enjoy a midweek warm-up as an area of high pressure moves through California. Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the week with the high temperature in Bakersfield near 80 degrees.

Unfortunately, this warm weather does not last very long. An upper level trough will drop down from the Pacific Northwest bringing our temperatures down with it. Effects of this storm system will be felt Thursday with cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain overnight into Friday. We'll keep tracking this system as it gets closer.

In the meantime, have a Happy Easter and enjoy a few days of beautiful weather to start your week.

