Warm temperatures persist Thursday as Bakersfield prepares for the hottest day so far in 2024

Happy Thursday, Kern County. It's going to be another hot day county-wide as a strong area of high pressure influences our weather with this warming trend.

High temperatures will be in the triple digits for a majority of Kern as the Valley, Kern River Valley and Desert are under an excessive heat warning through Friday. The projected high temperature in Bakersfield is 105 degrees. Lake Isabella's high temperature will be 101. The Desert near Cal City and Mojave could see high temperatures between 105 and 108 for Thursday. Tehachapi and Frazier Park are cooler, but still warm with a projected high of 91 degrees.

The warm weather continues as we head into Friday and the weekend. Throughout these hot temperatures, make sure to drink water, stay in the shade or air conditioning and try not to spend too much time outside. Certain cooling center locations are open Thursday in East Bakersfield, Shafter and Arvin. More information on cooling centers can be found on the Aging and Adult Services website.

Stay safe and stay cool, Kern County. Have a great day.

