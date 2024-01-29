Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm temperatures to start the week, but rain expected by Thursday

Monday could be a record-breaking day in Bakersfield as our temperature is expected to reach two degrees warmer than the record-high temperature for that day.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 21:48:11-05

Happy Sunday, Kern County. The tail end of January and the first few days of February look like they'll be exciting weather-wise.

For our Valley communities, there is a potential for patchy fog overnight Sunday in Monday morning. If you're heading out the door early Monday, please be safe while traveling through Bakersfield, Arvin and Delano. Drive with caution and do not use high beam headlights.

The patchy fog isn't the only notable weather for Monday. A majority of the county will have temperatures in the low to mid-70s as our warm trend continues. The high pressure system that moved through the state is expected to stick around until Wednesday, keeping our temperatures warmer than average. Bakersfield's high temperature is expected to be 76 degrees. The Mountains will see high temperatures in the low 60s, and the Kern River Valley and Desert communities will have highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

But, once that high pressure moves East, there is another storm system on its heels. By Thursday, rain is expected for essentially all of Kern County. The moisture from this storm has the potential for steady rain across Kern, and as readings become clearer, we'll keep you updated on the expected rainfall.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018