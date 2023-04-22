Warm this weekend, even warmer next week

After a week of below average temperatures, Bakersfield really warmed up on Friday.

The temperature climbed to 79°, just above average for this time of year.

The warm up isn't over, either.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 80s in the Valley and desert, mid to upper 70s in the Kern River Valley, and right around 70° in the south mountains.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with more sunshine on Sunday.

While the weekend looks nice and warm, next week is when the real warm up starts.

By Thursday a ridge of high pressure will be centered right over the state of California, sending temperatures climbing.

Bakersfield may see its first 90° day by late next week!