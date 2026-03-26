Warm through the weekend with big changes next week

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We're staying warm through the weekend, but a big pattern change takes hold next week.

Let's begin with the short term forecast. Temperatures take a slight dip down here in Bakersfield compared to earlier this week, but it's a minor change. We have a forecast high of 80 degrees in Bakersfield for Thursday.

Mountain towns will be a comfortable room temperature, with a forecast high of 72. The KRV neighborhoods will be in the low-80s, and the desert stays warm in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Desert neighborhoods will feel some relief from the gusty winds, though. The Wind Advisory along the Mojave Desert Slopes expires at 5 a.m. Thursday, and winds calm down through the afternoon.

Now, a look into next week. We're tracking a sharp cooldown and rain chances by next Tuesday.

A storm system is set to drop into California by Tuesday and Wednesday. At the very least, it's set to cool our temperatures down. As the cool air arrives, there's early signs of some rain entering our forecast, too.

Depending on the track of the system, the exact timing will begin to take shape in the coming days. We'll keep you posted both on air and online.

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