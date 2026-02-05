Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm Thursday, changes on the way

23ABC Evening weather update February 4, 2026
Our string of foggy mornings and warm afternoons will continue Thursday.

In fact, Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the week in Bakersfield, with mid 70s possible thanks to breezy, downslope winds.

Changes are expected starting Friday, though.

An incoming system will drop our fog chances on Friday.

It may not completely eliminate the fog, but it will likely be less widespread.

Friday will also bring in a slight chance for a few showers, especially in Eastern Kern.

Rain chances are looking more promising next week, as a significantly stronger system moves our way.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Clear

-° / 44°

5%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Cloudy

73° / 54°

15%

Friday

02/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 46°

11%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Clear

68° / 46°

6%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 48°

15%

Monday

02/09/2026

Showers Late

61° / 46°

36%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

13%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Mostly Cloudy

60° / 44°

20%