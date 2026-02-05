Warm Thursday, changes on the way

Our string of foggy mornings and warm afternoons will continue Thursday.

In fact, Thursday is looking like the warmest day of the week in Bakersfield, with mid 70s possible thanks to breezy, downslope winds.

Changes are expected starting Friday, though.

An incoming system will drop our fog chances on Friday.

It may not completely eliminate the fog, but it will likely be less widespread.

Friday will also bring in a slight chance for a few showers, especially in Eastern Kern.

Rain chances are looking more promising next week, as a significantly stronger system moves our way.

