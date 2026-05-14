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Warm to end the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 13, 2026
Posted

After two days in the triple digits, Wednesday was much cooler, with a high of 84° in Bakersfield.

We expect a bit of a warm up for the rest of the week, with Valley and desert highs climbing back into the 90s by Friday, with upper 70s to upper 80s in the mountains and KRV.

Despite the warming temperatures, gusty winds remain in the forecast for our desert areas both Thursday and Friday.

Looking into the weekend temperatures are likely to fall again, with highs as cool as the 60s in the mountains, and lower 80s possible in the Valley by Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Clear

-° / 60°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Clear

90° / 60°

0%

Friday

05/15/2026

Clear

93° / 62°

0%

Saturday

05/16/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 58°

0%

Sunday

05/17/2026

Mostly Clear

85° / 58°

0%

Monday

05/18/2026

Clear

88° / 59°

0%

Tuesday

05/19/2026

Mostly Clear

94° / 62°

0%

Wednesday

05/20/2026

Mostly Clear

97° / 65°

0%