Warm to end the week

After two days in the triple digits, Wednesday was much cooler, with a high of 84° in Bakersfield.

We expect a bit of a warm up for the rest of the week, with Valley and desert highs climbing back into the 90s by Friday, with upper 70s to upper 80s in the mountains and KRV.

Despite the warming temperatures, gusty winds remain in the forecast for our desert areas both Thursday and Friday.

Looking into the weekend temperatures are likely to fall again, with highs as cool as the 60s in the mountains, and lower 80s possible in the Valley by Sunday.

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