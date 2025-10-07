Warm to start the week before a big cooldown

This week isn't feeling quite as fall-like as the last.

Bakersfield hit 87° on Monday, with a forecast high near 90° for Tuesday.

Cooler weather is on track to end the week, though.

Bakersfield will be around 80° on Friday, and will be in the 70s for the weekend!

We do have to keep an eye on one other thing this week, too.

Hurricane Priscilla off the coast of Mexico will be moving north through the week.

The storm will not make landfall in California, but is likely to send moisture into the state.

Most of the that moisture looks to stay south of Kern County, but it is possible that we could see a few showers develop here in Kern, primarily in the mountains and desert areas.

We'll keep an eye on the storm!

