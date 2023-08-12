Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm-up by day, meteor shower by night

Could see dozens per hour!
7 day 8-12-23.png
23ABC Weather
7 day 8-12-23
7 day 8-12-23.png
Posted at 4:03 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 07:03:35-04

Weather conditions should be pretty good as stars shoot cross the Kern County sky tonight!

The Perseid Meteor Shower started last night and will continue for the next couple nights. Going into tonight, at around 1 a.m. should be the peak.

Despite skies clearing, getting away from city lights will give you the best chance to go and see it!

As for our temperatures today, here in the valley we will be hitting highs around 95°.

Grapevine communities will be in the upper 70s.

The KRV will be in the low 90s.

Our deserts will reach projected highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We will be warming up to our next heatwave as we head towards next week, so enjoy this weekend!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018