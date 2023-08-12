Warm-up by day, meteor shower by night

Weather conditions should be pretty good as stars shoot cross the Kern County sky tonight!

The Perseid Meteor Shower started last night and will continue for the next couple nights. Going into tonight, at around 1 a.m. should be the peak.

Despite skies clearing, getting away from city lights will give you the best chance to go and see it!

As for our temperatures today, here in the valley we will be hitting highs around 95°.

Grapevine communities will be in the upper 70s.

The KRV will be in the low 90s.

Our deserts will reach projected highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We will be warming up to our next heatwave as we head towards next week, so enjoy this weekend!

