Warm up for the weekend, cooler for Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day weekend everyone!

Hopefully you get to have a nice long three day weekend to enjoy the weather that is coming our way.

If you are traveling nationwide, you may run into some high surf and heavy rains in the Southeast and thunderstorms mostly in the High Plains area.

However, if you are traveling statewide you’re in for a beautiful forecast.

The Central Valley will be staying in those 80s on Saturday and Sunday, while the coast will stay in the 60s!

Here in Bakersfield, we will be reaching a projected high of 87° with other valley communities feeling similar.

The Grapevine communities will hang out in the low 70s today, while the Kern River Valley will be in the low 80s.

Our deserts should reach highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our air quality is moderate today.

As we look towards the holiday weekend, the main change we should be seeing in our forecast is a slight drop in temperatures as we head towards the actual Memorial Day on Monday.

Enjoy the temps and if you are traveling- be safe!

