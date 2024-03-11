Watch Now
Warm weather and winds expected next week

Valley highs ranging between 60s and 70s through the week
Posted at 11:36 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 02:36:57-04

After another fairly warm day in Bakersfield on Sunday, next week is likely to bring some more.

Sunday night’s lows ranged as low as 36° in the mountains, up to 46° in Bakersfield.

Monday’s highs range between 51° in the mountains, 60° in Kern River Valley, 66° in the Valley, and 70° in the desert.

While temperatures in the Valley are expected to slightly cool off heading into next week, another trend of warm, dry weather will take place Wednesday and last through next weekend.

However, high winds Tuesday night through Thursday are becoming more likely. These winds would affect the Mojave Desert region and Tehachapi mountains.

