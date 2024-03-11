Warm weather and winds expected next week

After another fairly warm day in Bakersfield on Sunday, next week is likely to bring some more.

Sunday night’s lows ranged as low as 36° in the mountains, up to 46° in Bakersfield.

Monday’s highs range between 51° in the mountains, 60° in Kern River Valley, 66° in the Valley, and 70° in the desert.

While temperatures in the Valley are expected to slightly cool off heading into next week, another trend of warm, dry weather will take place Wednesday and last through next weekend.

However, high winds Tuesday night through Thursday are becoming more likely. These winds would affect the Mojave Desert region and Tehachapi mountains.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

