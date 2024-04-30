Warm weather through the work week

We're coming off a beautiful weekend in Bakersfield, and this week doesn't look too bad either!

Bakersfield hit 79° on Monday, and highs will be close 80° on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sun.

Mountain and desert areas will still be a breezy Tuesday, but winds will start to die down by Wednesday.

Highs in the mountains will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s in the Kern River Valley.

Desert areas will be in the mid 80s.

Warmer weather will move in Thursday and Friday, with temperatures jumping up around 5 degrees across the county.

We're keeping an eye on a cool down as we head into the weekend, though, as an area of low pressure moves in.

Our temperatures will definitely drop this weekend, but models are uncertain as to the track of the low pressure.

A more northerly track would mean a cool but uneventful weekend, and more southerly track could mean chilly temperatures and even rain and snow.

We'll be keeping close tabs on the storm through the week and updating the forecast as data becomes more clear!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

